Liberman: Making ministries more efficient could save billions of shekels

If the Israeli government can eliminate redundancies within ministries, it could cut billions of shekels from the budget, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman told the Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society on Tuesday in Jerusalem.

"As I came into this position, I realized that there are so many departments that serve similar functions within different ministries, or even the same ministry," he said. "We don't need to split up different parts within a ministry to serve different political parties. If we can eliminate these redundancies, we'll save billions of shekels."

In one of his first public appearances since he took office several weeks ago, Liberman reiterated many of the points he has discussed previously. The treasury is working on presenting a responsible two-year budget for 2021-2022 to be approved by November, the first budget that the nation has had since mid-2018. There will be no new taxes, and there will be significant investments in large infrastructure projects.

"For several years, there hasn't been a government, and no one has been in charge," Liberman said. "Now, all of the different interest groups are coming to us with their demands, and all their demands are justified. We are working to prioritize needs responsibly."

Liberman advised the public not to give too much credence to different rumors that are circulating in the media. Regarding reports that he is considering canceling VAT on purchases made online, Liberman said "we will discuss this topic and others at our meetings, and release an organized statement when a decision is made. Any report that doesn't come from an official statement is their own responsibility."

Liberman said Israel will seek to participate in global initiatives like the OECD's digital economy taxation outline, which he signed on for last week, and a carbon tax initiative. He also said Israel should accept more licenses and standards from abroad. I don't understand why some products that have been accepted by the standards institutes in other OECD countries should need to be re-authorized here."

Regarding benefits for people placed on unpaid leave during coronavirus, Liberman said the government could not continue to give out free money to people now that the economy has recovered. Halat payments have been canceled for people under age 45, but will continue to be provided for people who still need help, such as people in the tourism sector, pregnant women, and people above age 67 who are unable to find work.

"I'm not here to be popular," Liberman said. "There are 130,000 open positions that can't find workers to fill them. We need people to go to work. There are high-paying positions like truck drivers and welders that don't have enough job candidates. Professional training is a top priority, and people who attend courses can receive stipends while they learn."

Regarding Haredi society, toward which Liberman has long been seen as being antagonistic, the most important thing is to give youth a proper education.

"We can't let Haredi grades get so far behind those of the general population," Liberman said. "An 18-year old that never learned math or English is unable to aim high. People can choose to go to yeshiva, but the country has an obligation to give them an education."

Ultimately, Liberman said, the current government has a very thin majority, and the only way it can last is if each minister focuses only on their own fields. "if we all try to tell each other what to do in other fields, the coalition will fail," he said.