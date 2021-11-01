The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Liberman: When budget passes, Israel will be a normal country

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said that the budget will pass by the end of the week.

By GIL HOFFMAN, ZEV STUB  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 15:28
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, October 17, 2021. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, October 17, 2021.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman expressed confidence that the state budget will pass into law by the end of the week, in a speech to his Yisrael Beytenu faction at the Knesset on Monday.
Liberman lashed out at former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for preventing the passage of the budget while initiating four elections in two years.
"By Friday, Israel will go back to being a normal country with a budget after the anomaly of three and a half years without a budget, due to the personal interests of one person," Liberman said.
Liberman said he did not expect any problem in passing the budget, but he made a point of not ruling out negotiations with MK Ahmad Tibi and other Joint List MKs as a last resort.
"I have met with every MK in the coalition and I didn't find anything broken," he said.
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, October 17, 2021. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, October 17, 2021. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Liberman said the coalition is united around four issues: 1. The need for stability, 2. Lowering the cost of living, 3. Fighting crime in the Arab sector, 4. Fighting traffic jams.
"As long as the coalition focuses on these issues, the coalition can last its entire term," he said. "Other issues, like the Palestinians and whether an American consulate will open up for them in Jerusalem, must wait."
Liberman repeatedly called the budget "the most socioeconomic budget ever." He rejected charges that key elements of the budget singled out and purposely harmed the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sector.  
"We want to help the haredim and not harm them," he said. "That means strengthening moderates and encouraging them to join the workforce. This is true Jewish tradition and what Shas and United Torah Judaism preach is idol worship. The Talmud doesn't say it's forbidden to work or to serve in the IDF."
No budget in Israeli history has had as large a scope, Liberman said. "This is a budget with growth engines never seen here. We approved a supplement for health, a supplement for security, a supplement for Holocaust survivors, and a supplement for informal education so that they do not have to collect donations from MKs and lobbyists," he said. "All this and more will be financed through the budget base, something that has never happened before."
The budget also encourages growth by promoting the Tel Aviv metro project, energy and water infrastructure projects, and facilities for energy, science and communications worth billions of shekels, he noted.   


Tags Avigdor Liberman Benjamin Netanyahu Budget
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is changing its views on climate, but promises and words are not enough

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The changing status of Israel’s Arab population - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Nimrod Goren

Multilateralism is the key to peace - opinion

 By NIMROD GOREN
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by