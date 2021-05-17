Likud, Blue and White deny talks between Netanyahu and Gantz

The report on Channel 12 said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz were negotiating a deal in which Gantz would serve as prime minister for the first year and a half in a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office. Netanyahu would handle foreign policy as alternate prime minister and continue to live in the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

The report said the main issue of dispute in the talks was control over the Justice Ministry.

Blue and White responded by calling the report "lies and obsessive political spin" and said repeating it a thousand times would not make it true.

"Gantz has already been offered everything, including becoming prime minister tomorrow," Blue and White said. "Gantz remains loyal to the bloc that is determined to replace Netanyahu. There are no talks, negotiations or winking. There is a military battle that Gantz is handling responsibly. This is not the time for politics."

A source close to Gantz added: "Even if Netanyahu offers him the moon, he won't go with him."

The Likud responded: "We are not dealing with politics now."

Netanyahu's party responded similarly to a question about a report that there would be coalition talks between Likud and Yamina on Tuesday.

But Yamina confirmed that the talks would take place, saying that they would meet to see how to proceed.

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will consider all coalition possibilities ahead of the June 2 deadline for Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to form a government, sources in Yamina revealed to The Jerusalem Post on Saturday night.

Lapid wrote on Facebook on Saturday that a unity government was the right thing to do.

"We will leave no stone unturned to form it," he wrote.

The Likud and Blue and White both vigorously denied a report on Saturday night that they were engaging in coalition talks during Operation Guardians of the Walls.