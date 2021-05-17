Lapid not giving up on unity government: 'You won't run our lives'

Opposition leader and Blue and White chairman Yair Lapid wrote in a post on Facebook that he would not let the violence and terror of recent days dictate the lives or the government of the State of Israel, condemning recent actions by Hamas, as well as Jewish and Arab riots in which have erupted in cities across Israel.

"If we thought a week ago that it was time for an Israeli unity government - we think so now; If we thought a week ago that coexistence is based on the fact that good people, Jews and Arabs, can work together for the benefit of the state - we think so now; If we thought a week ago that it was time for a change, that the government has been corrupted and it was time to go - we think so now," Lapid wrote.

He continued, saying that "If we now change everything, fold in the face of recent events, give up the ability to decide what is good for us - then we are letting them run our lives. We must not let them. The right thing to do is form an Israeli unity government. We will continue to leave no stone unturned in our attempts to form it."