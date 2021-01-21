The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lockdown, according to Google

The current closure, imposed in late December, has affected almost exclusively the retail sector (including restaurants, cafes and recreation).

By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA  
JANUARY 21, 2021 03:04
Jerusalem's usually busy Old City is seen virtually empty during Israel's third coronavirus lockdown. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem's usually busy Old City is seen virtually empty during Israel's third coronavirus lockdown.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A few months ago we looked at the rate of return to work after the first closure in Israel and other countries, using Google’s mobility data, based on the locations of Android phone users. As the data are being published consistently throughout the crisis, we return to them to see what is going on in the current closure.
Google divides the locations into groups, including workplaces, retail and recreation (including restaurants and cafes), and residence. Google compares the current figures in these places to the pre-crisis situation and publishes the change in percentages.
The graphs clearly show the results of the restrictions during the first wave in early March, about a month before Passover (closing educational institutions, as well as most stores, and limiting gatherings to 2,000 and then to 100 and 10 people). By April 1, access to jobs fell to -61%, the lowest value throughout the crisis, excluding holidays. Simultaneously, an even steeper decline was recorded in the arrival to restaurants and shopping (not including grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies) and recreation centers. Arrival to these reached -80% by April 1. It is not surprising to see that during that period there was an increase in staying home, as “visits” to residential places grew to +30%.
The impact of the closure imposed on New Year’s Eve (September 18) is difficult to measure, because it overlapped with the holidays. In terms of workplaces there was a sharp decline, especially on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, but in the week after Sukkot there was a return to an activity rate of -40%, and a gradual increase began. In this closure, too, shopping, restaurants and recreation were hit hard; the decline in them was from -10% before the closure to about -50% after Sukkot.
The current closure, imposed in late December, has affected almost exclusively the retail sector (including restaurants, cafes and recreation). The decrease in visits to shops was from -26%, before it, to about -50% during the closure. Visits to workplaces (excluding work from home), during this period, were almost unaffected (down from 26% to about 30%).
It seems that the tightening of the closure, beginning January 1, is reducing the scope of activity both in workplace and in stores, but it is too early to know if activity is going to bounce back. In general, it looks as though from closure to closure, workplaces are moving to a new routine (and that, as mentioned, before considering work from home, from which I am currently writing this column), but stores are being hit again and again.
Take care of yourself and others.


Tags economy Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by