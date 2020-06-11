Two Maccabi Tel Aviv players suspected of sexual relations with minors

Israel Police announced it will be looking into a complaint suggesting that two professional soccer players from Maccabi Tel Aviv had sexual relations with minors, Channel 13 reported on Thursday morning.

The complaint refers to two professional players from the popular soccer club based in Tel Aviv. According to the complaint that reached the club offices yesterday, two players from the club met with two minor high-school students during an event and exchanged phone numbers. They then booked a taxi that drove the minors to one of their houses, where they're suspected of having had sexual intercourse.

Executive-Director of The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, Orit Sulitzeanu, told Channel 13 that "the owners of Maccabi Tel Aviv must suspend both players suspected of forbidden consensual sexual intercourse until the matter is clarified."

She added that "it seems to be a case of sexual abuse of minors by well-known figures who are admired by many, including young girls."

The Maccabi Tel Aviv club issued the following statement: "The club is aware of the reports on this issue and is following its developments. At this point, we won't comment any more beyond that."