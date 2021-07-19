Magen David Adom treated hundreds of fasters treated over Tisha Be'av

Throughout the fast, MDA medical teams treated 142 people suffering from weakness and dizziness, five suffering from dehydration, and 58 who fainted.

Additionally, MDA ambulances and motorcycles were positioned around the Western Wall plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem in case of emergency as thousands arrived throughout the day to pray and to await the end of the fast.

Due to the high temperatures caused by the heatwave, MDA recommended that the public avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and to remain in cool and shaded areas. They also recommended remaining hydrated and avoiding sports activities, and issued specific recommendations pertaining to fasting individuals , including the best way to break a fast.

In a statement, MDA General Director Eli Bin said that he "welcome[s] the fact that no outstanding incidents have been reported, which indicates the attention the fasters have given to the guidelines from MDA and other parties."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}