The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Majority of Palestinians think Israel supports apartheid - poll

The results showed that, among those surveyed, 45% would consider Israel an apartheid state, while only 13% believe Israel to be serious about a two-state solution to the conflict.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 13, 2021 06:19
PALESTINIANS WAIT at an IDF checkpoint in the West Bank late last year. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
PALESTINIANS WAIT at an IDF checkpoint in the West Bank late last year.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
More Palestinians believe Israel is conducting apartheid rather being oriented towards a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a poll conducted by the left-wing organization B'Tselem has found.
The organization is among a number of left-wing groups who have attempted to promote the idea that Israel is an apartheid state.
This state, according to these organizations, is made comprised of the area from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, encompassing sovereign Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.
The poll was commissioned by B’Tselem and conducted by Dahlia Scheindlin and Khalil Shikaki from February 14-19, with a 3.5% margin of error.
The poll questioned 598 Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, 315 in the Gaza Strip, 200 Israeli-Arab Palestinians and 600 Jewish citizens of Israel. The questions were all related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The results showed that, among those surveyed, 45% would consider Israel an apartheid state, while only 13% believe Israel to be serious about a two-state solution to the conflict, according to B'Tselem.
In contrast, 50% of the Jewish Israelis who were polled strongly rejected the definition of an apartheid state and 25% said it "doesn't really fit."
B'Tselem noted that "when given four options regarding their assessment of Israeli intentions, only 12% of Palestinian subjects and 14% of Israeli citizens chose a two-state solution. Combined, only 13% of the whole population believe Israel seeks a two-state solution."
The survey also showed that 54% of Israelis supported the idea of an Arab party joining a government coalition.
Additionally, among Jewish Israelis, support for an Arab party joining the government has risen from 35% in April 2019 to 49% in April 2021.
"The rise was most dramatic among the Jewish right-wing and centrists, from 19% of the right who said it was acceptable in 2019, to 31% at present; among the centrists, from 50% (April 2019), to two-thirds (67%) at present," B'Tselem said.



Tags B'Tselem East Jerusalem Palestinians West Bank Two State Solution survey Israelis poll
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop the chatter about secret operations - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind cyberattack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by