Man suspected of raping unconscious elderly woman at Jerusalem hospital

A homeless man is suspected of breaking into at the geriatric hospital at Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem over the weekend and committing indecent acts against a 60-year-old woman who was unconscious, according to Ynet.Jerusalem police have opened an investigation following a report of an incident that took place over the weekend at one of the city's hospitals. According to the suspicion, the suspect broke into a hospital and assaulted and abused one of the patients hospitalized in the medical institution, who was unable to respond due to the fact that she was unconscious.
The affair was revealed during the arrest of the suspect following another incident, in which he allegedly damaged an ATM on Heleni HaMalka Street in Jerusalem. During his interrogation, suspicion arose that he had committed serious sexual offenses over the weekend against a patient at the hospital: sexually abusing a helpless person, sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent and an indecent act while exploiting a state of unconsciousness.
During the court hearing, the suspect said: "Leave me inside as much as possible, I am not interested in anything." The court granted the police request and extended his detention for seven days until July 1."This is allegedly an unusual incident," said the suspect's attorney to Ynet. "I do not currently have any further details beyond what was revealed during the hearing on the request for an extension of detention. In light of my client's position, I will not be able to elaborate further."
