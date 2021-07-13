The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Medical staff from 30 Israeli hospitals on strike Tuesday

Roughly 13,000 medical administration workers are on strike over lack of funding for different positions throughout the hospitals.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 13, 2021 06:36
ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Some 13,000 medical administration workers from 30 medical centers across Israel are on strike Tuesday morning over funding for managerial and administrative positions. 
“We did not really want to get to this place, but the Finance Ministry left us no choice,” said Eli Badash, head of the union for public hospital workers of the Histadrut. “For three years we have been warning of unreasonable loads that are only growing. Every time another hospital wing is built or another department opened, the number of managerial and other support staff should increase alongside the medical staff - but it has not happened.  
“We can no longer withstand the loads without harming patients and endangering their health,” Badash continued. “There are about 1,000 employees missing in the various departments.”
The strike, which began at 6 a.m., includes several general hospitals, mental health and rehabilitation facilities and geriatric hospitals. Among those on strike are administrative workers, maintenance, cleaning and kitchen, hospital transport services and more.
Workers who serve units that cater to urgent medical needs, such as oncology wards, dialysis, preterm infants and maternity wards are not on complete strike, but rather providing weekend-level support.
Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer both have workers striking.


