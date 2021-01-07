Meet Chava Script, an entirely Hebrew programming script

Chava Script is not really a new language, but rather a translation and decoding engine that runs on top of JavaScript and converts the Hebrew code into standard JavaScript in real-time. The script brings the revived millenia old language of Hebrew further into the modern world, switching out the standard "let" and "var" with "Yehi" and "kavua," among other changes.

The script is also flipped in terms of direction, going from right-to-left like Hebrew instead of from left-to-right like English.

Other changes include "JSON" (JavaScript Object Notation) becoming "PINHAS" (Pianoach N'tunim Chava Script), "math" becoming "heshbon" (the Hebrew word for math) and "super" becoming "ima" (the Hebrew word for mother). Overall about 160 words have been translated for the script, according to Geektime.

The logo for the new script resembles Chava Alberstein, a famous Israeli singer.

The writer of the script also built a playground where you can test out programs written in Chava Script.

The developers of Chava Script are Aviv Carmi, a backend architect at PerimeterX and Yakir Yehuda, an Android developer at Waze, according to Geektime.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Originally, the two intended to make a Java translation called Chava, but they realized that it would be "less feasible and less attractive," so they went for "Chava Script" instead.

The project took a few weeks to finish. Carmi told Geektime that "most of the fun for them was the translation and the little nuances that accompany Chava Script."

The programmer admitted that the main limitation of the project is that no one will write right-to-left programs because "it hurts the eyes a lot."

"I am sending a challenge from here to anyone who is thinking of taking up the gauntlet and writing a small project on Chava Script: We will make sure Chava publishes the project on her website with great pride," added Carmi to Geektime. "Hey, maybe even one day we will write Chava Script in Chava Script like any mature compiler does at some point."

The script was released as Israel celebrated Hebrew Language Day, marking the birthday of Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, known for reviving the Hebrew language.