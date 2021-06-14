The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Meet Lily Horn: US concert manager who came to Israel to teach English

Through teaching students of an elementary school in Beit She'an, she was able to connect with Israeli society.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 14, 2021 18:12
Lily Horn with her students in Beit She'an. (photo credit: MASA ISRAEL JOURNEY)
Lily Horn with her students in Beit She'an.
(photo credit: MASA ISRAEL JOURNEY)
Lily Horn, a 26-year-old from the United States, left her job managing live concerts for celebrities including Lady Gaga, Metallica, Green Day and Taylor Swift to teach English to Israeli students in Beit She'an.

Lily Horn with Billie Joe Armstrong from the American rock band Green Day (Photo Credit: MASA ISRAEL JOURNEY).Lily Horn with Billie Joe Armstrong from the American rock band Green Day (Photo Credit: MASA ISRAEL JOURNEY).
After the coronavirus outbreak, the concerts and theater industry of which Horn was a part for seven years took a nose dive. She decided to leave her profession to join the Masa Israel Teaching Fellows, which brings college graduates to Israel for a 10-month fellowship, teaching English to children in the county's underprivileged cities and establishing a connection with the Jewish state. 
The program is a joint initiative between Masa Israel Journey and Israel's Education Ministry and "provides critical support to vulnerable and undeserved populations in Israel," Ofer Gutman, Masa Acting CEO said of the teaching fellowship Horn participated in. 
Horn felt "connected to her Jewish and Zionist roots" and COVID-19 gave her the opportunity to come to Israel and "fall in love" with the country, Masa explained. Through teaching students of an elementary school in Beit She'an, she was able to connect with Israeli society. 
Horn had her first bat mitzvah ceremony at the age of 26 and will read from the Torah in Tel Aviv's Bina Center. She has also decided to stay in Israel after the fellowship program even after the completion of the school year. 


Tags aliyah teaching english in israel Masa Concert Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by