Fearing a possible breach of the Israeli-Jordanian border, residents in the Beit She'an area were instructed to lock themselves in their homes for nearly an hour, before IDF forces announced the area had been secured, and that it was again safe to leave their homes.

Three suspects were observed on Monday in the Beit Yosef area near Beit She'an, Walla News Reported. KAN News reported that a breach in the border fence has been identified.