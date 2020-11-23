Michigan seeking to adopt Israeli industry 4.0 solutions

Michigan is looking into adopting Israeli industry 4.0 innovations as a result of increasing demands for more remote accessibility, monitoring and management capabilities for production plants, according to an article by the Hebrew business publication Calcalist.

The coronavirus crisis has accelerated digitization and automation. As such, Michigan is aiming to adopt more of these solutions in order to have a competitive edge in the market.

Israel has some 255 startups in operation optimization, inspection and testing, supply chain, maintenance, 3D printing and connectively and security vulnerabilities - all part of the industry 4.0 revolution. The revolution emanates from from Israeli capabilities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence/machine learning, computer vision, sensor and complex integration capabilities, the article explained.

Israeli companies have also been receiving extensive investments from venture capital firms looking to place money in the field of industry 4.0.

Scott Hiipakka, CEO of the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator (MIBA), told Calcalist that Michigan is known for its ability to build things and its manufacturing prowess, while Israel is known for "digitization and chutzpah – audacity.

“There is a big win in bringing these two leaders together," he concluded.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}