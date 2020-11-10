Miri Regev present master transportation plan for Yesha council

A new initiative by the Transportation Ministry plans to expand the availability of public transportation in the West Bank.The plan includes an outline for the near term in 2025, medium term in 2035, and the long term in 2045. As well as dividing itself between providing solutions for the country, city and regional scales for transportation plans. Making a road in the West Bank presents several obstacles, be they the regarding the large area the plan has to cover, to navigating the multiple ruling bodies in the area, the local councils, the IDF and The Palestinian Authority. The idea behind the plan is to allow long term plan to allow for the of the area in the future and connecting to employment and housing centers. "Today is an existing day for the settlement and for the state of Israel, which is building and is being built in across all areas of the country," Said transportation minister Miri Regev. "After listening to the needs of the people in the field, and seeing the strategic needs of the area, I am proud to present the result of this process we've had at our office and which presents a holistic vision to all fields of transportation and which supports future plans for the area. I glad to mentioned that the plan was made in cooperation with the local authorities which incorporates both local needs and national vision,""It's exciting to see after 53 years of settlement the plan for transportation in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Rift Valley," said head of Yesha council, David Elhayani. "You [Miri Regev] were given the right to enact this plan, that had it been made 10 years ago, would have brought about 10 million Israelis to live here. This plan connects the settlements to the rest of the country and acts as de facto sovereignty. It's time to turn it into a practical thing in the area,"
