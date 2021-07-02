Mitzpeh Ramon holds first-ever Pride Parade

Around 300 people attended the first ever Pride Parade held in the southern city of Mitzpe Ramon, Haaretz reported Friday.People from all over the south of Israel attended the parade, including from Beersheba and Yeroham, Ynet reported. Yesh Atid MKs Yorai Lahav Hertzanu and Yasmin Sax Fridman and Mossi Raz from Meretz also attended. "I have waited for this moment for a long time," a resident of the Mitzpeh Ramon Regional Council told Haaretz."Finally a parade in my city."The parade was held following controversial remarks made by the head of Mitzpe Ramon's Council Roni Marom who said that "It is a mistake for them to externalize their sexual orientation, they must understand that they are out of the ordinary, and we can contain them in society as such," Israeli media reported.Marom made the remarks in response to requests by residents of Mitzpeh Ramon for some of the council's funding intended to advance social equality to be used for the advancement of the LGBTQ community.Marom went on to say that he does not recognize the Pride flag and that he is not willing to call the LGBTQ community a community, Israeli media reported. Marom also encouraged residents of the city not to be "anonymous soldiers in the LGBTQ army."
