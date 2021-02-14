MK Eli Avidar says he will not get coronavirus vaccine

Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar has has no intention of getting the coronavirus vaccine, he said in an interview with Israel's 103FM radio.He explained that since he is not in an at-risk group and is making sure he is staying healthy, he doesn't feel he needs to get the vaccine. He also elaborated that he believes that only those who are in a high-risk group should be vaccinated. "I'm the only one of the MKs who was in Hong Kong during the SARS epidemic. There were also vaccines there and they talked about the at-risk groups," Avidar said. "The government should be telling us: 'We have the vaccine and there are high-risk groups, we don’t need to scare the public.' It’s in the interest of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Health Ministry to scare us."Avidar's announcement that he will not be taking the coronavirus vaccine has garnered reactions from several political figures and parties, KAN reported.Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has said that it is not his place to intervene in a person's personal beliefs."He believes in yoga, in veganism and sports. I don’t think this is the place for party discipline. He believes in different things and we should respect that." Liberman said. During an interview with KAN 11, the party leader explained his view that making vaccines mandatory is ill-advised, though he said he believes that people should get vaccinated.
Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"We should vaccinate people, but we should not make it compulsory. We don't know anything about this vaccine/ I don't know the length of time for which it is effective," Liberman said in response to being asked if those who don't take the vaccines should be penalized. Though he did clarify that there are no better alternatives at the moment and that people should go and get vaccinated.Following Avidar's comments, Shas' chair MK Michael Malkieli sent a letter, in which he called Avidar's words "very severe" and explained his opinion that public figures should serve as an example. He concluded the letter by saying that Avidar should "Cease his actions, which are hurting the national effort to reduce the infection rate and the return to normal life."Vaccine effectiveness in Israel is now 93%, and fewer than 0.1% of Israelis who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine contracted COVID-19, according to data released by Maccabi Healthcare Services.
