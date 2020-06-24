MK Ofer Shleah attacks Gantz over lack of involvement in annexation plans

Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah criticized Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Twitter on Wednesday morning, addressing his involvement, or rather lack thereof, in the annexation process and stating that "he has no position, no influence, he's simply Netanyahu's clerk." In his harsh message on Twitter, Shelah noted that there's one week remaining to the annexation, and Gantz "hasn't seen a map, hasn't called for a cabinet discussion and hasn't presented the IDF and Shin Bet stance, which firmly oppose the plan." Shelah finished his tweet with a personal attack on Gantz, stating that "this is not how an alternate prime minister looks like, that's how a nothing in a suit looks like." Nearing annexation, about 2,500 people gathered in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening to protest the planned annexation of 30% of the West Bank, which the Israeli government said will take place as early as July 1. While Gantz didn't participate, actor Lior Ashkenazi, who regularly plays Gantz on the long-running satire Eretz Nehederet hosted the event and introduced the first speaker of the evening, former head of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate and the current head of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Amos Yadlin.Yadlin explained the security-related risks to annexation, saying that Israel is "on a path to a one state solution, for two nationalities [Jewish and Arab]. Our goal is a country that is Jewish, Democratic, safe, legitimate and ethical.""The only map we've seen so far which predicts what annexation will look like is a conceptual map which was a part of the Trump plan", he said."Trump's plan is a plan for a two-state solution, meant as a starting point for negotiations, not as a plan for a one sided annexation."