The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MK Ofer Shleah attacks Gantz over lack of involvement in annexation plans

In his harsh Tweet, Shelah noted that there's one week remaining to the planned annexation, and Gantz "hasn't seen a map."

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 24, 2020 09:57
Ofer Shelah (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ofer Shelah
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah criticized Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Twitter on Wednesday morning, addressing his involvement, or rather lack thereof, in the annexation process and stating that "he has no position, no influence, he's simply Netanyahu's clerk."
In his harsh message on Twitter, Shelah noted that there's one week remaining to the annexation, and Gantz "hasn't seen a map, hasn't called for a cabinet discussion and hasn't presented the IDF and Shin Bet stance, which firmly oppose the plan."
Shelah finished his tweet with a personal attack on Gantz, stating that "this is not how an alternate prime minister looks like, that's how a nothing in a suit looks like."
Nearing annexation, about 2,500 people gathered in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening to protest the planned annexation of 30% of the West Bank, which the Israeli government said will take place as early as July 1.
While Gantz didn't participate, actor Lior Ashkenazi, who regularly plays Gantz on the long-running satire Eretz Nehederet hosted the event and introduced the first speaker of the evening, former head of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate and the current head of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Amos Yadlin.
Yadlin explained the security-related risks to annexation, saying that Israel is "on a path to a one state solution, for two nationalities [Jewish and Arab]. Our goal is a country that is Jewish, Democratic, safe, legitimate and ethical."
"The only map we've seen so far which predicts what annexation will look like is a conceptual map which was a part of the Trump plan", he said.
"Trump's plan is a plan for a two-state solution, meant as a starting point for negotiations, not as a plan for a one sided annexation." 



Tags Benny Gantz twitter yesh atid Annexation Ofer Shelah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The controversy of using counterterror tools to fight coronavirus spread By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport What a difference three years makes – or not By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
5 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by