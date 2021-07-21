MK Simcha Rothman reminds us not to boycott the Israeli Ben & Jerrys

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) stood outside of the Ben & Jerry's factory in Israel on Tuesday and calls on Israelis not to boycott the ice cream manufacturer in Israel.Ben & Jerry’s announced Monday it plans to boycott West Bank settlements and Jewish neighborhoods in east Jerusalem by refusing to allow its products to be sold in those areas.Following this announcement many Israelis and government officials have called to boycott the ice cream company as a response.In his video, Rothman explains and clarifies that the Israeli company is a separate company from the US company that is boycotting Israel and that he "stood firmly" against this decision.He explained that the head of the company in Israel and its Israeli workers are not a part of this decision and that we should support them by in fact buying the Israeli manufactured ice cream."If you are in Israel eat Ben & Jerry's from Israel because this is an Israeli company who is doing the Zionist act of against the BDS and might lose the franchise because of this Zionist stance," he said.He also added that those outside of Israel should indeed boycott the company.