The decision to approve the policy allowing families of new immigrants who have been in Israel for up to four years to enter the country has not yet been approved, despite an agreement for the policy to be approved last Wednesday.

A letter requesting transparency on why the agreement has not yet been approved was sent by members of the Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee – including MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, and other members who were involved in the original discussion held in November – to Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef, director-general of the Population and Immigration Authority.

“Having made a commitment, as described publicly in the Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee by chairman David Bitan to create this policy within a month, it is extremely disappointing that there has been no transparency or accountability by the government authorities as to this delay,” said Cotler-Wunsh.

“The important health guidelines detailed by the Health Ministry that will, of course, continue to apply do not preclude the need for the Immigration Authority to create holistic and transparent policy as was agreed and declared upon,” she added. “I am committed to continuing to raise the voices of olim (immigrants) who are anxiously awaiting the opportunity and need to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

The letter calls for the policy to be instated immediately.

In November, Bitan announced that the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry had decided to approve the committee’s request for such visits, to replace a patchwork of various exemptions on the ban of foreign nationals entering the country since the COVID-19 crisis broke out.

However, Bitan was diagnosed with the coronavirus in early December and was later connected to an ECMO machine . At the time his family and health officials described his situation as stable but serious.

MK’s have received dozens of inquiries from families of new immigrants since the decision to approve the new policy was made. Some immigrant families have even bought tickets, and despite not having seen family members in months, they have not yet flown, according to the letter.

Under the new measures, parents, grandparents, siblings and children of any new immigrant will be able to enter Israel for a visit from this date.

Implementing the policy is crucial, the letter states, due to the needs of families who are experiencing extreme loneliness amid the pandemic. Not only do they have to deal with social isolation in Israel, but they are also not able to see their own families.

In some cases, new grandparents have not yet met their grandchildren who have been born since Israel closed its skies at the beginning of the pandemic outbreak. It was due to this that a discussion was held, and a decision to approve the policy was initially made.

Following the approval, there will be a formal application protocol to obtain the entry permit for relatives of immigrants through the Interior Ministry, the details of which have yet to be made clear.

The policy would adhere to Health Ministry regulations. It is true that on Sunday the ministry closed the skies to all foreign nationals, but it should be noted that it updates its decisions according to the ever-changing situation. It is unclear how the policy would coincide with Health Ministry regulations.

According to Israeli law, new immigrants are defined as having immigrated within a ten-year time frame, but it should be noted that the policy is specific to families of immigrants who only came in the last four years, which according to the Immigration and Absorption Ministry equates to an estimated 125,000 people. The decision to limit the families comes following a pushback from the Population and Immigration Authority out of concern for foreign nationals entering the country during the current ongoing pandemic.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report