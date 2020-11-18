Relatives of new immigrants granted permission to visit Israel

The immediate family members of new immigrants who immigrated to Israel up to four years ago will be able to visit Israel and see their relatives as of next month the Interior Ministry has decided.The issue was raised by the Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs committee earlier this month, due to the many requests several MKs received from new immigrants asking that their family members from abroad be allowed to visit. Committee chairman MK David Bitan of Likud announced on Wednesday during a committee hearing that the Interior Ministry had decided to approve the committee’s request for such visits, to replace a patchwork of various exemptions on the ban on foreign nationals entering the country since the COVID-19 crisis broke out.The new policy is expected to go into effect in the middle of December, although the precise date is not yet known.The parents, grandparents, siblings and children of any new immigrant will be able to enter Israel for a visit from this date.There will be a formal application system to obtain the entry permit for relatives of immigrants through the Interior Ministry, but the details of this are not yet clear.New immigrants are defined in Israeli law as those who have arrived less than ten years ago, but the Interior Ministry was reluctant to grant family visits to this broader category due to a concern about the number of foreign nationals entering the country during the current ongoing pandemic.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh noted in Wednesday’s committee meeting that she has received requests from elderly parents who made aliyah more than four years ago for their children to be able to visit and that this current decision would not help such citizens.She has however broadly welcomed the new measures.Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu who was involved in the initiative from the outset welcomed the decision, noting that many new immigrants lack family support in Israel and that the new measure will help redress that issue by allowing family visitation.