Monaco, Israeli startup accelerator to collaborate for first time

The two companies, Capsula TAU and Monacotech, both operate largely in the green energy domain.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 4, 2021 03:08
A worker walks next to parabolic mirrors at the research site of solar power company Brenmiller Energy near Dimona (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
A worker walks next to parabolic mirrors at the research site of solar power company Brenmiller Energy near Dimona
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
A Monaco based startup incubator and an Israeli accelerator will join forces in the first collaboration between the principality of Monaco and an Israeli accelerator,
The two companies, Capsula TAU and Monacotech, both operate largely in the green energy domain and believe that the collaboration will raise awareness about global sustainability by reducing greenhouse gases.
Capsula TAU, an Israeli accelerator that connects startups and key players in industry and academia, focuses on smart mobility, energy, and cleantech. The accelerator is supported by Aaron Frenkel, a businessman, and leader of the Jewish community in Monaco.
The accelerator is run by Julia Steingart, one of the few female senior managers within the smart mobility world. Capsula TAU has helped several successful companies grow, including Vayavision Sensing Ltd, Upstream Security, and Moodify.
Monacotech was established three years ago with the support of Prince Albert II to promote local startups and has helped startups raise about 15 billion euros so far. The incubator works mainly in green energy and aeronautics.
"Since Capsula TAU is a dominant player in the smart mobility startup ecosystem in Israel, it will become a bridge to the Monaco ecosystem and together we are aiming for a fruitful collaboration," said Steingart. "We are sure that the ability to share knowledge and host MonacoTech’s startups in Capsula and vice versa, will expose both the Israeli and the Monaco startups to valuable opportunities in terms of market reach and fundraising."
Capsula TAU is a partnership between the Fuel Choices & Smart Mobility Initiative of the Prime Minister's Office and the Tel Aviv University.
Last October, Prince Albert II of Monaco held an exclusive online Zoom meeting with Tel Aviv University alongside other experts to discuss environmental issues and sustainable development.
"In order for us to envision a brighter future for the next generation, we have to work on climate issues together," the prince said in the meeting.
The meeting was part of an ongoing collaboration between TAU and Monaco, whose prince has been an avid champion of environmental causes on the local and international level for years. This collaboration has seen Prince Albert II receive an honorary doctorate from the university in June 2018.
The ongoing partnership has also led to the development of the Frenkel Initiative for Combating Pollution, supported by Frenkel.


