TAU hosts prince of Monaco in exclusive Zoom meeting on sustainability

Prince Albert II of Monaco held an exclusive online Zoom meeting with Tel Aviv University on Wednesday alongside other experts to discuss environmental issues and sustainable development. "In order for us to envision a brighter future for the next generation, we have to work on climate issues together," the prince said in the meeting. The meeting was part of an ongoing collaboration between TAU and Monaco, whose prince has been an avid champion of environmental causes on the local and international level for years. This collaboration has seen Prince Albert II receive an honorary doctorate from the university in June 2018.The ongoing partnership has also led to the development of the Frenkel Initiative for Combating Pollution, supported by entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Aaron G. Frenkel.This initiative supports applied research at Tel Aviv University, which will focus on solutions for both air pollution and renewable energy."Many organizations in Monaco are now connected with scientists from Tel Aviv University, working on different projects for combating pollution," Frankel said in a statement. "I hope others will join me and we could create a momentum of projects bettering our places and the world as such."
