The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mossad, Shin Bet probing major hack of crypto-CEOs – report

Neither the Prime Minister’s Office, the Shin Bet, the Mossad nor the Israel National Cyber Directorate had responded to a Jerusalem Post request for comment by press time.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 21:19
cyber hack virus hacking 370 (photo credit: Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
cyber hack virus hacking 370
(photo credit: Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
The Mossad and the Shin Bet are investigating an incident in which the phones of dozens of cryptocurrency executives in Israel were hacked and their online identities stolen, a Haaretz report said on Wednesday.
Neither the Prime Minister’s Office, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the Mossad nor the Israel National Cyber Directorate had responded to a Jerusalem Post request for comment by press time.
The report’s claim that the Mossad and the Shin Bet were involved in probing the September 7 incident was unusual because typically, when civilian institutions are hacked, the INCD is the lead party.
In contrast, the intelligence agencies tend to deal with military and national security threats.
Though it was unclear from the report why or to what extent the intelligence agencies would be involved, the report did say that potential foreign nation-state actors were connected to the hack due to its sophistication.  
The report described a complex web of hacking various technological systems in third-party countries in order to falsely fool the cellphone service provider Partner into activating a roaming function, which in turn provided access to the cellphones.
According to the report, its main genius came from this vulnerability that allows hackers to send text messages to the victims which appeared to come from official sources.
Next, the hackers demanded that the around 20 Israeli cryptocurrency executives pay digital currency to regain electronic access.
Despite the hackers’ success in infiltrating the executives’ systems, the report described the hack as ultimately being a failure.
Although the report did not spell out what failed, the narrative appeared to indicate that the cyber firm Pandora was involved in assisting many or all of the executives in extricating themselves from the hack without substantial losses.
Pandora co-founder and former NSO Group official Tzahi Ganot is extensively quoted in the report to explain the circumstances and mentions Shin Bet and Mossad officials being involved in probing the incident.
Despite the breach, the hack overall failed because none of the victims, as far as Ganot can tell, fell for it and transferred money to the hackers. The identity of the hackers remains unknown.


Tags Mossad Shin Bet prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by