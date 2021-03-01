The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mother and five children rescued from high tide by Coastal Police

The family had set out earlier on a cruise, but lost control of the motor when a rope got tangled in it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 1, 2021 07:29
A mother and her five children rescued by Coastal Police in the Lachish area, February 28, 2021.
In the afternoon hours of Sunday, a boat containing a mother and her five children, all under the age of 10, began drifting out towards the ocean's breakwater in the Lachish area.
The woman's husband, and father of the children, was tens of meters ahead in the high tide when Coastal Police, on a boat and motorbike, rescued the father from the violent waves, and returned the boat to safety.
The family had set out earlier on a cruise, but lost control of the motor when a rope got tangled in it.
When the father realized that that was the source of the motor issues, he swam under to try to release the rope and get the engine running again; meanwhile, the boat was steadily drifting towards the breakwater.
One of the children threw an anchor down, saving the boat from flailing further out to sea, and allowing the Coastal Police to rescue them.


