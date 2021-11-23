Mother of dead IDF intel officer speaks on military prison death

The mother of the IDF intelligence officer who died in a military prison in May spoke to Radio North 104.5 FM on the recent developments in her son's case.

The officer, Cpt. T, was behind bars for knowingly committing offenses that caused “severe damage to national security,” the IDF said in June.

"It's tough. Months have passed and nothing has happened," the mother told 104.5 FM.

"No answer is being given, no explanation. We still don't know what our son died of. The answer is always no."

The family has rejected claims that Cpt. T took his own life.

"The explanation we are given is that it is under investigation and any information that can be leaked may ruin the investigation," she added.

"We don't think there was a huge complication, but they claim it is complicated, that a lot of people are under investigation as witnesses."

"It does not satisfy us and it does not help us make sense of this."

"Not understanding how our son, who we thought was completely healthy, died, is what makes this so horrible," the mother shared.