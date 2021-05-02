The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mount Meron: Paramedic who reported disaster recalls how it began

"I was knocked to the ground and I found myself lying next to a 12-year-old boy who was killed. I tried to get up and the crowd was just running me over and I was lying next to him."

By 103FM VIA MAARIV ONLINE  
MAY 2, 2021 12:56
Israeli rescue forces and police near the scene of a stampede that killed dozens and wounded dozens over 100 during the celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer on Mt. Meron, in northern Israel on April 30, 2021 (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Israeli rescue forces and police near the scene of a stampede that killed dozens and wounded dozens over 100 during the celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer on Mt. Meron, in northern Israel on April 30, 2021
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Omri Gorga made the initial call reporting the disaster on Mount Meron and alerting the watch officer who was on call. Sunday morning he told 103 FM about the incident and recalled those first horrible moments.
45 people were killed on Thursday night after a stampede broke out as massive crowds gathered at the Mount Meron religious bonfire-lighting ceremony for the holiday of Lag Ba'omer,
"Every paramedic has an aggressive side for when you need to manage a complex event," said Gorga. "What you can't hear in the recording [of the situation report] is the loud music, the mob that was crushing us. I had to be assertive and get the message across that there is an abnormal event going on here.
"The specific conversation [in the recording] is the first, simultaneously I am breaking it on the MDA internal network, transmitting on the radio and telephone in tandem. Everything is happening as I try to get a clear understanding of the situation, if we are talking about a collapse, a crush incident, why there are children undergoing CPR.
"It took me a minute or two from the moment I arrived at the scene, and realized that there was CPR being done on four people, to understand that I have 20 more unconscious people in the upper section of area 40. I got there to help a teammate and was horrified to find that it was with CPR on a 12-year-old.
"When I got there, there were children who were having CPR done on them. The event happened when I got there, I was witness to the first moments of the incident," Gorga added.
When asked how you decide who to treat first in an event with so many casualties, Gorga said that it was an incredibly difficult decision. "Whoever is showing signs of life, we fight for their lives. If someone is not showing signs of life, we need to invest our strength in other patients who will survive.
"In the first moments I was there, and within minutes there was an amazing gathering of staff, in my wildest dreams I didn't think that I could gather that much manpower in a matter of seconds in such a crowded place. Thousands of people are running you over and my team had to fight their way to me. I was lifting a blue glove, so they could see me, and being swallowed in the crowd, and they saw my glowing vest and came to me for instructions. I passed the message along that we were talking about an incident with many people injured. We split up the area into sections and start working."
When asked what his hardest moment was, Gorga said that two stood out. "I was knocked to the ground and I found myself lying next to a 12-year-old boy who was killed. I tried to get up and the crowd was just running me over and I was lying next to him.
"The second moment was when I was talking to my friend Maor, a volunteer paramedic, he wanted to do CPR on a child and I told him 'I need you to save people that can be saved.' He told me 'it's a child I can't' and I told him 'cut it off, we have to save people we can save.'
"It is hard to stop treating children. The dilemma is when to let go, when to say I need to save someone else.
When asked how he was able to separate his emotions at seeing the horrifying incident and act professionally, Gorga said it is difficult, but the whole staff knows how to continue to work and support each other even in situations such as those.
"MDA knows how to give professional help to hose who need it immediately and in the long term," said Gorga. "This is not the first event and I believe it won't be the last. Every bad accident is a disaster as far as we are concerned."

Jerusalem Post Staff and Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


Tags Magen David Adom mda Mount Meron tragedy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Diaspora Jewry needs Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by