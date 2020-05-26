N12, Dana Weiss sue Yair Netanyahu for libel



N12 and Channel 12 anchorwoman Dana Weiss on Tuesday announced their intention to file lawsuit against Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for libel in the next few days, according to a joint press release.

Netanyahu used his Twitter account to claim Weiss is in a “bribe-like relationship with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit who gave her endless leaks [regarding] criminal [cases],” on Monday.



He also implied that Weiss lacks job qualifications, writing on Twitter “does anyone know how Dana Weiss got such a top position on Channel 12? Is she eloquent? No. Is she smart? No. Interesting….”



The press release claims Netanyahu posted “slanderous, misogynistic” tweets.

