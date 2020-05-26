N12, Dana Weiss sue Yair Netanyahu for libel

N12 and Channel 12 anchorwoman Dana Weiss on Tuesday announced their intention to file lawsuit against Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for libel in the next few days, according to a joint press release.
Netanyahu used his Twitter account to claim Weiss is in a “bribe-like relationship with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit who gave her endless leaks [regarding] criminal [cases],” on Monday.
He also implied that Weiss lacks job qualifications, writing on Twitter “does anyone know how Dana Weiss got such a top position on Channel 12? Is she eloquent? No. Is she smart? No. Interesting….”
The press release claims Netanyahu posted “slanderous, misogynistic” tweets.
Netanyahu tweeted that if he were to sue N12, which he calls Al Jazeera, he would “earn a lot of money from you but would be in courts all day.” He said he will pick “a few to make an example of,” mentioning Igal Sarna as an example.
He also tweeted in response to the news "want to hear a joke? N12 is suing me for libel on behalf of Dana Weiss" he added that the news channel should "expect a hit" from him.
Sarna published a Facebook post in 2016 alleging that the prime minister was forced out of an official car ride by his wife, Sara Netanyahu. The Netanyahu family sued him for liable for which he was found guilty and forced to pay them NIS 100,000 ($28,517). Sarna was also fired from his job as a reporter for Yedioth Ahronoth.
