Netanyahu halts Ma’aleh Adumim garbage incinerator plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided on Sunday to reexamine the 2017 decision to build a garbage incinerator near the West Bank communities of Ma’aleh Adumim, Kfar Adumim and Nofei Prat following fierce objections from local residents who point to how, elsewhere in the country, such incinerators aren't being built at all.

The plan, which Netanyahu himself approved four years ago, will now be presented to an inter-office committee which would include local residents to be reconsidered, Haaretz reported on Sunday.

Originally, the plant was meant to stand at the Good Samaritan junction, past Ma’aleh Adumim on the road to the Dead Sea. However, residents complained that the flow of garbage trucks would clog the roads and the constant burning of garbage would harm air quality. Many voiced concern over the health of their children.

The issue brought a group of 13 MKs to work together to oppose it. Led by Matan Kahana, they include Bezalel Smotrich, Moshe Allon and Ayelet Shaked, as well as Culture Minister Chili Tropper and Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich. All signed a petition warning that the incinerator, if built, will be the first of its kind in the country and larger than most (95%) incinerators of its kind in the EU.

Netanyahu seemed to have taken his recent decision based on the recommendation of Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto, who suggested a joint ministries body be set up to discuss the pros and cons of the project.