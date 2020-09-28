Netanyahu: Hospitals will up capacity to 1,500 serious cases by Oct. 1

The government is working to ensure that hospitals can treat as many as 1,500 patients in serious condition from coronavirus by October 1, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau said Monday night as the Yom Kippur fast day ended.Netanyahu said that he had held a series of talks before the holiday with senior officials to determine immediate next steps and an exit strategy from the current closure. In addition to enlarging the capacity of the country’s hospitals, the plan involves eight other steps. These include defining an exit strategy, keeping updated on the status of developing a vaccine, purchasing rapid test kits and discussing the use of digital tools in the fight against coronavirus.The prime minister also said that there would be a hasbara campaign focused on the need to wear masks and social distance, as well as efforts to increase enforcement, which could include stepping up fines on those who violate regulations.Finally, officials are working on an integrated program to prepare the education system to better operate alongside coronavirus and a plan for ensuring protection of and assistance for the country’s elderly in the coming months.Israel spent the Yom Kippur fast day in lockdown due to the high number of patients. People were asked to refrain from going to synagogue or to pray in open spaces in small groups of no more than 20 people. Netanyahu spoke today with the Chief Rabbis of Israel, Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef and Rabbi David Lau just before the start of Yom Kippur. The rabbis noted that there was a common call to obey Health Ministry rules, and that one should pray outside as much as possible in short prayers. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"I want to reinforce what you have said to the public: Make sure to keep the rules, wear masks, social distance and pray in an open space as much as possible," Netanyahu said. "Anyone who still enters the synagogue must pay extra attention to the rules of the Health Ministry."The coronavirus cabinet will convene on Wednesday to discuss these issues.