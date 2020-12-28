Netanyahu may approve last burst of settler housing plans prior to Biden

The Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria may approve plans for a large number of settler homes prior to US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration set for January 20.Kan News first reported the possibility, which settlers have told The Jerusalem Post is likely. The Civil Administration said that no date has been set yet for such a meeting, but according to settlers, it could be as early as Thursday. President Donald Trump did not oppose Israeli settlement activity, which his administration took steps to legitimize. But the four-year hiatus, during which such activity has not created friction between Jerusalem and Washington, is about to end.No agenda has been published for the meeting, so it is unclear how many projects would be approved, but typically such meetings lead to the advancement of thousands of units.Already this year, plans have been advanced for 8,963 units, more than in any year in over eight years, according to data provided by the left-wing group Peace Now.The number rises to 12,159 if one includes the advancement of 3,196 homes this year in the highly contentious E1 section of the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement.
Should the Higher Planning Council meet prior to the end of the calendar year, the additional advancement of settler housing projects would make 2020 a banner year for settlement development.Last year, according to Peace Now, some 8,457 settlement units were advanced, in addition to 5,618 in 2018 and 6,742 in 2017.All total, to date under the four years of the Trump Administration, plans have been advanced or approved for 29,780 settler homes. That number rises to 32,976.This is at least a 154% increase over the last four years of the Obama administration from 2013-2016, when plans for 11,758 settler homes were advanced. Add in E1 and it reflects a 180% increase.