New US labeling policy for Israeli settlement products goes into effect

Goods made in Israeli-controlled territory in the West Bank – including in Hebron – have to legally be labelled as “Made in Israel” or “Product of Israel,” under a new US federal government announcement made on Wednesday evening. The announcement – published in the Federal Register – was the culmination of a process initiated during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Israel in mid-November. At the time, Pompeo announced that the US would allow goods produced in West Bank settlements to be labeled products of Israel as opposed to the West Bank. The decision coincided with Pompeo’s visit to an Israeli winery in the West Bank, the first time a secretary of state had visited Israeli community in Judea and Samaria. Per the announcement in the Federal Register, goods produced in territory where Israel “continues to exercise relevant authorities” - like Area C under the Oslo Accords and the area known as “H2” in Hebron - must now be marked as “Israel,” “Product of Israel,” or “Made in Israel.”Goods, on the other hand, produced in Areas A and B which are controlled by the Palestinian Authority must be marked as “West Bank,” “Product of West Bank,” or “Made in West Bank.”According to the Federal Register, commercial entities will have a grace period of 90 days to implement the new US government policy. In November, after announcing the policy change, Pompeo came under criticism from the PA which condemned the move. Referring to Pompeo’s announcement that the US will now begin labeling products from any area under Israeli control as “made in Israel,” reversing a policy in effect since 1995 that labels settlement goods as “made in the West Bank,” PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh said the decision is a “flagrant challenge to all international legitimacy decisions.”
