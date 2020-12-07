Netanyahu meets with OneFamily, discusses cost of terror in Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with representatives of the OneFamily Foundation at his office in Jerusalem on Sunday. The organization works with more than 3,000 families of victims of terrorism.The organization presented Netanyahu with the book "What is Left - Favorite Objects and Memory." Netanyahu spoke with the founder of OneFamily, Chantal Belzberg, and photographer Yaakov J. Garfinkel and discussed the idea surrounding the book, which presents a collection of photographs displaying personal belongings left behind by victims of terror attacks in Israel. "The book is very powerful and very touching, and the heart in this matter is more important than anything else," Netanyahu said.Rabbi Uri Shreki and Miriam Peretz, whose loved ones lost to terror are commemorated through an object in the book that previously belonged to the victim, explained to the prime minister why they chose the object they did and what it means to them personally."Who like you knows that? Who like us knows what this suffering is? It is very difficult to explain it to those who have not experienced it," the prime minister added. "I want to thank you, it will be in my office and I think it should be distributed so that it reaches every home in Israel."The Jerusalem-based OneFamily Foundation is “the premier national organization that rehabilitates, reintegrates and rebuilds the lives of Israel’s thousands of victims of terror attacks.”
