The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu, Putin to meet 'soon'

The last time the two leaders met was in August in Sochi.

By HERB KEINON  
MAY 25, 2021 15:33
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Sochi, Russia August 23, 2017. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Sochi, Russia August 23, 2017.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Monday and agreed to meet “soon” to discuss the latest regional developments, according to both the Prime Minister’s Office and the Kremlin.
The last time the two met was in August in Sochi, though they have spoken a number of times since then, primarily focusing on Syria.
Russia, whose entrance into the Syrian Civil War in 2015 turned the tide in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad, is a key player in talks determining what the country will look like after the civil war. Netanyahu has told Putin on numerous occasions that Israel will not tolerate an entrenched Iranian military presence inside Syria.
Since Moscow’s active engagement in the war, Israel and Russia have had an effective deconfliction mechanism in place to ensure that there is no accidental engagement between the two countries’ forces.
The phone call came a day after the two exchanged New Year’s greetings.
On Sunday, Netanyahu issued a statement praising Putin for the “excellent ties” between the two countries. Putin, in a statement the Kremlin put out about the Russian president’s holiday greetings to heads of state and government around the world, addressed Netanyahu and noted that “Russian-Israeli relations are of a friendly and constructive nature.”
Putin stressed that he wanted to further consolidate bilateral cooperation “in politics, trade, the economy, culture and other areas,” as well as to work together in “ensuring stability and security in the Middle East.”


Tags Netanyahu Putin putin and israel Russia Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Blinken's Mideast mission is of critical importance - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by