Netanyahu supporters harass journalist, knock his kippa off his head

Baruch Kra was harassed by a group of Netanyahu supporters while covering Netanyahu's corruption trial.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 17:57
Supporters of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside his trial at the District Court in Jerusalem, November 16, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Baruch Kra was harassed by a group of protestors on Tuesday morning outside the Jerusalem regional court.
Kra is a journalist for Channel 13 who was covering Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial when he was harassed by a group that was made up of Netanyahu supporters.
Videos posted on Twitter on Tuesday show a woman hitting Kra on the head with a stick and knocking his kippa to the ground while repeatedly yelling, "you're a criminal, you're a scoundrel!"
Other protestors attacked Kra's religious identity, telling him to remove his kippa.
The woman who hit Baruch Kra on the head with a stick seen protesting outside the Jerusalem regional court on Tuesday.
Kra stated on Twitter that he did not intend to press the issue. "I don't know the woman who hit me on the head and knocked my kippa off," he wrote. "I also don't intend on filing a complaint."
"The harm and violence caused by a well-oiled and inhibitionless system of inciters upset me.
"And to those who knocked my kippa off and yelled 'take off the kippa,' it's here to stay, all the more because it symbolizes something that is so far from you."


