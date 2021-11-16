Netanyahu supporters harass journalist, knock his kippa off his head

Baruch Kra was harassed by a group of protestors on Tuesday morning outside the Jerusalem regional court.

Kra is a journalist for Channel 13 who was covering Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial when he was harassed by a group that was made up of Netanyahu supporters.

Videos posted on Twitter on Tuesday show a woman hitting Kra on the head with a stick and knocking his kippa to the ground while repeatedly yelling, "you're a criminal, you're a scoundrel!"

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Other protestors attacked Kra's religious identity, telling him to remove his kippa.

The woman who hit Baruch Kra on the head with a stick seen protesting outside the Jerusalem regional court on Tuesday.

Kra stated on Twitter that he did not intend to press the issue. "I don't know the woman who hit me on the head and knocked my kippa off," he wrote. "I also don't intend on filing a complaint."



לא מכיר את האשה שדפקה לי מקל בראש והעיפה לי את הכיפה. אני גם לא מתכוון להגיש נגדה תלונה. כן עצוב לי על הנזק והאלימות שהביאה עלינו מערכת מסיתים משומנת וחסרת עכבות. וגם, אלה שהעיפו לי את הכיפה, וצעקו: ״תוריד את הכפה״, אז היא פה להישאר, דווקא בגלל שהיא מייצגת משהו כל כך רחוק מכם. https://t.co/csMjBv9is6 November 16, 2021

"The harm and violence caused by a well-oiled and inhibitionless system of inciters upset me.

"And to those who knocked my kippa off and yelled 'take off the kippa,' it's here to stay, all the more because it symbolizes something that is so far from you."