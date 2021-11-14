Jerusalem: Ethiopian-Israelis protest outside gov't ministries

Hundreds of Ethiopian Israelis gathered on Sunday outside of government ministry buildings on Kaplan Street in Jerusalem, demanding the rescue of their relatives left behind in Ethiopia, Ynet reported.

The protestors held signs of their loved ones and called for an "Operation Solomon II" to bring them to Israel.

They blamed the Interior Ministry and the rest of the government for dragging their legs and creating incessant hurdles.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) joined the demonstration and pledged to continue the struggle for as long as necessary.