Jerusalem: Ethiopian-Israelis protest outside gov't ministries

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 12:35
Hundreds of Ethiopian Israelis gathered on Sunday outside of government ministry buildings on Kaplan Street in Jerusalem, demanding the rescue of their relatives left behind in Ethiopia, Ynet reported.
The protestors held signs of their loved ones and called for an "Operation Solomon II" to bring them to Israel. 
They blamed the Interior Ministry and the rest of the government for dragging their legs and creating incessant hurdles.
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) joined the demonstration and pledged to continue the struggle for as long as necessary.
New mortgage reform to make loans simpler, easier to compare
By ZEV STUB
11/14/2021 01:17 PM
Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president - officials
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 12:20 PM
US's UN ambassador to visit Yad Vashem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 12:06 PM
Israel Police officer convicted for sexual harassment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 11:01 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 220 new COVID cases, 100 intubated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 10:36 AM
Islamic State claims attack on Pakistani police barracks
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 10:06 AM
IDF thwarts drug smuggling attempt at Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 07:41 AM
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says its Sudan bureau chief has been arrested
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 07:12 AM
Cyclist seriously injured in Be'er Sheva car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 03:07 AM
Queen Elizabeth to appear publicly for first time after hospital stay
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 02:06 AM
Ukraine says Russia has nearly 100,000 troops near its border
By REUTERS
11/13/2021 11:03 PM
Clashes between settlers and Palestinians south of Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 10:07 PM
Ahuvia Sandak: Dozens of protesters block road to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 09:31 PM
Alarms to sound in South as part of IDF drill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 09:05 PM
