Netanyahu to address nation after Knesset dispersal vote

Negotiations are expected between Blue and White and Likud on passing the 2020 and 2021 state budgets and avoiding early elections.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 13:30
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will respond to the Knesset's dispersal bills at 8pm on Wednesday evening during the highly rated nightly newscasts, his Likud Party announced.
The bills are expected to pass with the support of 61 MKs from the opposition and Blue and White. But they are just a preliminary reading of the bills, which must pass three more times in the plenum and the Knesset House Committee to become law and enable the parliament to be dispersed.
There are Knesset dispersal bills sponsored by Meretz, Yesh Atid-Telem, Yamina and three of the four Arab parties in the Joint List.
The Joint List’s four-member Ra'am (United Arab List) party, led by MK Mansour Abbas, remains undecided about how to vote. Abbas, who is under pressure from his Joint List colleagues to support the bill, said he would make a decision at the last minute.
Immediately after the bill is advanced, negotiations are expected between Blue and White and Likud on passing the 2020 and 2021 state budgets and avoiding early elections.
Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar said he would ask Netanyahu to negotiate with Gantz and keep the government together, because it is not right to go to elections until after the coronavirus crisis ends.
In a gesture to the Likud, Blue and White postponed by a week a vote on its controversial Equality Bill. The bill, which had a majority, was strongly opposed by Likud and its coalition partners in Shas and United Torah Judaism, as well as the right-wing Derech Eretz party that is part of the Blue and White faction.


