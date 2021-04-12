Netanyahu trial day four: Former Walla chief to throw out more surprises

Day four of the public corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu restarted on Monday with the continued testimony of former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua who has consistently tossed out revelation after revelation against the defendants.

Last week, in a text message to Yeshua which the prosecution presented, Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch told Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua “I will kill you” because of an article on Walla which upset Sara Netanyahu.

That was part of day three of Netanyahu’s trial, as an example of the 315 incidents of Netanyahu messengers’ interventions into Walla’s content, the prosecution presented a January 25, 2015 incident.

During the incident, the prime minister himself allegedly asked Elovitch to demand from Yeshua to remove a negative article about Sara Netanyahu relating to the Prime Minister’s Residence Affair.

Prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh asked Yeshua: what did it mean when Elovitch said take down the news item fast and ‘I will kill you.’

Yeshua responded “this was the level of pressure and anger” Elovitch was experiencing from the prime minister because of the negative article about Sara.

Yeshua is testifying as part of Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair, in which it is alleged that Netanyahu participated in a media bribery scheme in which he favored Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage from Walla and negative coverage by Walla of his competitors.

The former Walla CEO recorded calls from various defendants and players in the case and eventually produced the recordings to police, along with a massive number of texts, which collectively broke open Case 4000.

In the same January 25, 2015 incident and series of texts, Tirosh asked Yeshua what he understood from Elovitch writing that he needs ‘an approval for YES’ in the context of wanting the Sara Netanyahu article removed from the Walla website.

Responding, Yeshua said, “I understood that Elovitch needed regulatory approvals connected to his desire to use Bezeq to buy the shares of YES” in order to merge them.

He added that he ordered the Sara Netanyahu article to be removed fast and "buried."

Further, Yeshua said that removing the article completely was very unusual since the more standard move for a problematic article would be to move it down to a less prominent position on the website, but not to completely remove it from the internet, including even back pages and Facebook.

Earlier Wednesday, the prosecution played a dramatic recording of Bezeq CEO Stella Handler pressuring Yeshua to return to favoring Netanyahu.

The January 30, 2017 recording presented Handler as impatient with Yeshua for taking a newly independent and critical tone on the Walla website against Netanyahu after the 2013-2016 era in which the website favored the prime minister.

“This is a mess and you should not go rogue on this,” said Handler on the recording.

Tirosh asked Yeshua what business the CEO of Bezeq, a telecommunications company, had interfering with the business of Walla, a news website.

Yeshua said that when Shaul Elovitch sometimes called him to meetings at the Bezeq headquarters, there were a few instances where Handler rebuked him for articles on the Walla site which were critical of Netanyahu.

He said that Handler told him that these articles could “cause grave damage to Bezeq,” clearly connecting Walla’s coverage of Netanyahu to whether Bezeq would receive favorable government policy treatment.

In another incident, on January 31, 2015, Yeshua testified that Elovitch complained to him about a critical headline in which Walla quoted Tzipi Livni slamming Sara Netanyahu.

Responding, Yeshua shot back at Elovitch that this was big news and needed to be quoted.

Elovitch then responded, “I don’t need Tzipi’s signature this week.”

Asked to explain what Elovitch meant, Yeshua said that he understood from many conversations with Elovitch that he needed Netanyahu to tilt government policy in favor of Bezeq and did not want to upset the prime minister with critical articles.

In contrast, Elovitch was unconcerned about currying favor with Livni and had also made statements to the effect that he only cared about Bezeq’s future, being that it was a much larger company than Walla.

Other revelations from Yeshua included massive alleged interference by Netanyahu and the prime ministers’ aides Nir Hefetz and Ran Baratz, with his hiring decisions.

For example, he said that Elovitch told him he could not hire journalist Yoav Golan because Hefetz had said he was “even worse than [Maariv’s] Ben Caspit,” - known as a major Netanyahu critic.

Regarding Shaul and Iris Elovitch telling Yeshua to fire top Walla journalist Yinon Magal, Tirosh asked, “Why fire him?”

Both Tirosh and Yeshua noted that Magal was a strong right-winger in politics, who later even ran in an election with the Bayit Yehudi party.

Yeshua explained, “he did not salute enough” to what Netanyahu wanted in tilting coverage.

The former Walla CEO also said Elovitch tried to get him to fire senior editor Tali Ben Ovadiah and vetoed hiring Ayala Hasson referring to both of them as too independent and hard to control in terms of coverage of Netanyahu.