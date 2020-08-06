Netanyahu visits 'cancer' hero at Rachashei Lev

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to Hila, a 14-year-old cancer patient, at Rachashei Lev’ s facility at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer this week.

Courageously, Hila openly shared her fears and anxieties about her condition. She spoke of her decision to shave her head and to create a video that can set an example and empower girls in similar situations.

The prime minister asked to see the video in which Hila was filmed, first cutting her hair and then shaving her head. Hila then presented Netanyahu with a memento of their visit – a photo of her with her cut hair scattered on the floor around her – with the dedication: "To my Prime Minister, with the optimism of Hila Shamai."

Prime Minister Netanyahu And Hila

Hila asked the prime minister to share a tip on how to beat cancer. Netanyahu told Hila, in the name of late father Benzion, that people only win if they do not stop fighting.

The Prime Minister asked Shimi Geshayed, CEO of Rachashei Lev, to convey Hila's unique and powerful message to all the children in the hospital’s oncology department.