The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu voters would pick him 'if he raped their daughter' - TV anchor

Netanyahu’s son Yair Netanyahu tweeted that all right-wing voters should demand that Meet the Press Anchor Rina Matzliach be fired.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 20, 2020 21:55
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu convenes weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu convenes weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed outrage on Saturday night after a television anchor told a panel on her show that “Netanyahu supporters say they would still vote for him if he raped their daughter.”
Meet the Press anchor Rina Matzliach made the statement on her Channel 12 show on Saturday evening.
Netanyahu waited until after Shabbat ended to respond on social media that Matzliach “should be ashamed.”
“Your sick hatred for Likud voters and for me reached a new abyss,” Netanyahu tweeted. “First you called us blind herd and now you say things I cannot even repeat, and you still dare to call yourself a journalist.”
Netanyahu’s son Yair Netanyahu tweeted that all right-wing voters should demand that Matzliach be fired.
At the end of the show, Matzliach apologized, saying that her choice of words had been “not so successful.”
The head of Channel 12’s News Company Avi Weiss summoned Matzliach in for a hearing. His channel distanced itself from the statement.
But another source in Likud downplayed Matzliach’s statement, saying that her intention had been to compliment Netanyahu for making his voters so loyal to him. They compared it to a statement that US President Donald Trump said about himself at a rally in Iowa in January 2016 during his presidential campaign.
“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” Trump said.
Netanyahu has a history of verbal fights with journalists. Two weeks ago, the Likud called for Channel 13 journalist Raviv Drucker to be jailed for broadcasting leaks from Netanyahu’s criminal investigation.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu television Politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Harassing Jews By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by