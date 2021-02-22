Netanyahu waving old and new flags in Eilat

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Eilat on Sunday in anticipation of the reopening of commerce. He took advantage of the opportunity to mark the 72 years since the Israeli flag was rung up on the port city, in the victory of the War of Independence. "Many eyes are raised today to the ink flag, which symbolizes the brave spirit of those who freed Eilat 72 years ago," said Netanyahu.hung up an ink-stained makeshift Israeli flag on the abandoned police headquarters in Eilat, effectively ending the war of Independence. The last time Netanyahu physically came to the commemorative ceremony was in 2017, Walla noted. Adan passed away in 2012 at the age of 86. After expressing his excitedness at being back in the city, the prime minister went on to relate the importance of getting vaccinated, especially with the wide availability of vaccines, and businesses and schools reopening.On March 10, 1949, at around 3:30 p.m., Avraham Adan, one of the company commanders of the Negev Brigade,
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Within the next few days, Eilat is expected to return to its “green island” status where facilities are also allowed to operate restaurants. Starting Tuesday, Israir will organize a flight a day reserved for those who are entitled to the green passport – individuals who are a week past their second coronavirus vaccination or who have recovered from the disease. Also on Sunday, Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash warned that if widespread gathering and celebrations on Purim lead to a new wave of infections, he won't hesitate impose new restrictions, or even another lockdown, if it gets that far. "Eilat is the southern gate of our state, facilitating flourishing relationships with India, south-east Asia, and the far east. This now includes new markets in our area," possibly referring to the Abraham Accords and the economic opportunities it brought to Israel and her new partners in the Middle East, notably closer than India, South-East Asia, and the Far-East. "My friends, I believe that with all the challenges that the coronavirus brought, Eilat has a bright future," he continued."Once, when Avraham Adan, the ink-flag waver, was asked how he felt when he was doing it, he responded, 'I thought only of how to keep it up on the flagpole, so that it wouldn't slide down,'" Netanyahu concluded. Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.