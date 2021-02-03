The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu: 'A plan that will bring about real revolution in Arab society'

"A small minority of Arabs are responsible about 60% of the crime in Israel and the victims of crime are, of course, Israeli citizens, Jews and Arabs alike."

By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 22:44
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Sderot, on January 27, 2021. (photo credit: LIRON MOLDOVAN/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Sderot, on January 27, 2021.
(photo credit: LIRON MOLDOVAN/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana convened a press conference on Wednesday during their visit to the Israel Police National Headquarters in Jerusalem. There they announced a special plan they formulated, which they say "will bring about a real revolution in Arab society."
The statement is made against the background of violent cases in Arab society, such as the shooting that took place by police on Tuesday in Tamra, and resulted in the death of an innocent nursing student who is a local resident.
"Aaron Franco, who is retired, will spearhead this tremendous effort for me as a project manager. He has very professional experience, and he has excellent relations with leaders in Arab localities. Aaron will perfect the government's efforts in the various fields and ensure maximum coordination between them, not only personal security - everything. Which leads to the fact that it includes everything - education, welfare, economy and employment, "said Netanyahu in his opening remarks.  
According to Netanyahu, a special ministerial committee will be established for Arab society that he will lead. The committee will meet regularly to monitor the implementation of two plans - short-term and long-term.
"The immediate plan includes collecting weapons from Arab localities, investing one hundred million shekels in building police and fire stations - in addition to the nine we established - establishing welfare institutions, establishing a team led by the National Security Council to prevent weapons leakage, implementing a domestic violence prevention program in the Arab sector and many other important tasks."
At the end of his speech, he addressed the government and stressed: "Expect that this plan will be approved by the government,  and get started immediately. I am personally committed to carrying out this huge task, a task that will change the lives of Arab Israeli citizens. It will give great hope for the future for every boy and girl."
Ohana, who spoke after Netanyahu, said that "it's a time period of emergency, but it also carries hope and great opportunity. Arab society suffers under the burden of crime and violence, which makes life bitter and robs the future of the youth. We have come to say enough is enough."
He added: "We need the Arab public by our side in this battle. The majority of the Arab public is law-abiding but a small minority of them are responsible for 93% of the shootings, 64% of the murders, 56% of the weapons offenses, or in other words - about 60% of the crime in Israel and the victims of crime are, of course, Israeli citizens, Jews and Arabs alike."
In response to these remarks Joint List Chairman MK Ayman Odeh, responded: "We need a well-budgeted plan that removes the problem of criminal organizations. The plan presented tonight by Netanyahu is nothing more than an election show, on the backs of murdered Arab people. We need a tourniquet and he offers us a band-aid written on it. "
"A serious plan must first drain funding sources for organized crime, shut down the gray market and put an end to the protectionist phenomenon. We must stop the movement of illegal weapons from the army to Arab citizens and confiscate the hundreds of thousands of weapons that are destroying our lives.
"All this along with an emphasis on filing indictments against criminals and the rehabilitation of prisoners," continued Odeh
This is not Netanyahu's first statement regarding the state of crime and violence in Arab society. Last week, the prime minister met with the heads of Arab authorities following a discussion of a proposal on the eradication of violence in Arab society. The proposal suggests a significant budget increase for the issue, which will be transferred to the Public Security Ministry.  The same proposal is to come later for government approval.
"Beyond the irony that Netanyahu attacked the police at every opportunity and humiliated them in order to gain legitimacy for a plan to eradicate crime in the Arab sector that will never be carried out, this is something that is forbidden by a clear law," said MK Nitzan Horowitz.
"Section 2A of the Electoral Law explicitly prohibits the use of public property and public buildings for election propaganda purposes and, of course, Israeli police officers are also prevented from participating in such events," the Meretz chairman added.
"The media will do well to prevent the broadcast of the press conference, and the police will do well if in the end they arrest the prime minister for violating the law. Under Netanyahu's deception, the violence in Arab society has doubled, perhaps even more."
Translated by Abigail Adler.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Arab Israeli Amir Ohana Arab culture
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by