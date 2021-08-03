The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID: Israel registers almost 4,000 cases as cabinet prepares to meet

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will convene the coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday, warning that “painful steps might be necessary."

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 3, 2021 10:48
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise (photo credit: ROEE AVRAHAM/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
(photo credit: ROEE AVRAHAM/GPO)
The coronavirus cabinet was scheduled to meet on Tuesday as Israel registered over 3,800 new cases in the previous 24 hours, the highest since the beginning of March.
With some 15 people who died since Monday morning, the country also recorded the highest daily toll in four months, while the number of serious patients stood at 221, some nine more than on the previous day and 66 more than last Tuesday.
The ministers will discuss imposing new restrictions to contain the new wave, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly warned his government that “painful steps” might be necessary.
“We have to say it with honesty, hope is not a working plan,” Bennett said according to Channel 12. “We are currently continuing to pursue in the approach we have taken, following the total number of serious patients - hospitalized, ventilated, on Ecmo and so on - and we want to see the effect. We are keeping our finger on the pulse all the time. Painful steps may be required.”
Bennett also noted that the number of serious patients is doubling every ten days.
“In another ten days we expect to have some 400 patients,” he remarked. “The rate of doubling is alarming and the numbers speak for themselves. We are making a big effort to encourage immunization, are considering expanding the third vaccine to younger people and hope to see a halt.”
Among other measures, the ministers will discuss returning a more stringent version of the green pass.
“We are considering tightening the green pass and additional measures as much as possible, without harming economic activity,” Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said in a press briefing on Monday.
The outline, which currently grants access to venues and activities only to people who are fully vaccinated, recovered or who underwent a coronavirus test in the previous 72 hours, applies only to gatherings larger than 100 people.
According to reports in Israeli media, among the steps that the ministers will consider is to bring back a full green pass system, which applied to several activities regardless of the number of participants, and to cancel the current exemption for children under 12.
In addition, mandatory masks for large gatherings outdoors, a cap on gatherings and limits on the number of workers present in public offices might be discussed.
Channel 12 also said that Bennett is starting to consider the possibility of imposing a lockdown during the Jewish holidays in September, if general and serious morbidity continue to follow a progression similar to the current one.
In the briefing, Ash described the situation as worrisome.
Some 3,818 new cases were identified on Monday, with 3.78% of the 113,723 tests processed returning a positive result. Like the number of new cases, also the positive rate marks the highest since the beginning of March. 


Tags Naftali Bennett Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs an Olympics-sized change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by