New central public library planned for Jerusalem

The library , planned for the Etz Chaim complex on Jaffa St., will include seating and work areas, a complex for children and youth and a reading area for light reading and magazines.

Residents will be able to borrow thousands of books from the library as well as have access to multimedia systems and internet access. The library aims to be a hotspot for youth and children.

The project is being promoted in the Public Buildings Division of the Jerusalem Municipality

"I welcome the move to build the Central Municipal Library. Its establishment in a model suitable for the 21st century will contribute to the creation of community and culture in the city and will be an exceptional attraction," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

A new 1,2000 square meter public library will service Jerusalem's residents in about three years, the Jerusalem Municipality announced on Monday.