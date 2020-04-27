The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New COVID-19 test delivers results in just 45 minutes

This is more than 4 times faster that the existing test, which takes 3-4 hours to show results.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 27, 2020 08:45
A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after being authorized to begin semi-automated testing by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Lake Success, New York, U.S (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after being authorized to begin semi-automated testing by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Lake Success, New York, U.S
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
A new type of test for COVID-19 can deliver results as quickly as 45 minutes, the Hebrew daily Yisrael Hayom reported Monday. This is more than 4 times faster that the existing test, which takes 3-4 hours to show results. 
The test, called Cepheid GeneXpert, received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month for its rapid molecular diagnostic test. The system uses laboratory equipment and systems that are already being used in Israel. 
The US restricted exporting the system after it was approved by the FDA, but the Israeli company Medison was able to import it into the country through Sweden, Yisrael Hayom said. 
The technology is already being used in 40 hospitals, including geriatric centers in Shoham and the Shmuel Harofeh medical center, where it is being used to rapidly diagnose people arriving or returning to the nursing homes, the report said. 
The new tests have not yet replaced the conventional ones, but are being used for urgent cases. The system can examine up to 16 tests at one time, the report said. 

Additionally, scientists at the Technion Institute of Technlogy are developing a home test that can rapidly detect the novel coronavirus in less than an hour, The Jerusalem Post reported last week.  
 


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembrance - A nation mourns its fallen heroes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by