New Magen David Adom synagogue dedicated by Jerusalem Chief Rabbi

A synagogue was dedicated at the Or Yehuda headquarters of Magen David Adom on Tuesday, according to an MDA spokesperson. The synagogue, called Magen David, was dedicated at a ceremony in which the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, participated. At the ceremony, held in accordance with coronavirus health guidelines, Amar placed the new synagogue's mezuzah on the entrance and wrote the first verse in a Torah scroll for the synagogue. “It is a very special day that Magen David Adom not only has a new building, but is dedicating it by placing a mezuzah on the synagogue door," said Amar. "You work with immense dedication to reach all who need your services wherever they may be. When a physician or a paramedic or any other medical professional does their job, they should be blessed by God. May God be with you and bless you.”MDA director-general Eli Bin also spoke at the dedication, thanking Amar and thanking the sponsors of the synagogue, Dr. Brouno and Mrs. Aliza Lellouch, who donated through the MDA Friends Society in France. Bin expressed his gratitude that the donors choose to support the organization as it is "fighting [coronavirus] around the clock."The donors also made a statement expressing their joy at being a part of the foundation of the synagogue, saying, "this is a place of study and prayer for Magen David Adom teams, who take care of our lives in Israel. "