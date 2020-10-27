The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New Masorti Movement director: COVID-19 is huge challenge for communities

“We are experiencing a great societal and economic crisis, and the Masorti Movement must know how to help heal these.”

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 18:18
Masorti in Jerusalem - cover (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Masorti in Jerusalem - cover
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rakefet Ginsberg, the Masorti (Conservative) Movement’s incoming director, has said that one of her primary challenges will be dealing with the effects the COVID-19 crisis has had on communal life in general and Masorti communities in particular.
Ginsberg, who will be the first woman to serve as the Masorti Movement’s executive director, said that both members of Masorti communities and the communal institutions themselves have been financially hit by the coronavirus epidemic in Israel.
Ginsberg will replace outgoing director Dr. Yizhar Hess who has served in the position for the last 13 years and who is now taking up the position of Vice Chairperson of the World Zionist Organization to which he was elected last week.
“We need to cope with the new reality. Congregations cannot pray together, celebrate holidays together or come together for events and celebrations,’ said Ginsburg, who has served as deputy director and Director of the Congregations for the Masorti Movement.
She said that the situation wrought by COVID has caused “societal crisis” throughout Israel and indeed in many countries around the world, and that it was the task of religious communities to help repair this damage.
“We are experiencing a great societal and economic crisis, and the Masorti Movement must know how to help heal these” said Ginsberg.
“Our uniqueness is that the Masorti movement can embrace tradition and renewal, can talk about halacha [Jewish law] and democracy.
“In dealing with this crisis, we need to ensure we don’t lose who we are, we cannot change completely, but we also cannot remain as we were.”
She noted that just one of the responses to the crisis was to create an online “quiet channel” for the broadcast of prerecorded prayer services over the High Holidays to ensure that members could still listen in some way to the services despite not being able to attend synagogue and without violating Jewish law.
Ginsberg said that creative solutions like this were needed to fill the communal void caused by the global pandemic, adding that new, “non-geographic” based communities needed to be formed as part of the solution.
She noted that a large number of communal Masorti rabbis have had to go on furlough due to the financial impact of the public health crisis and a loss of revenue for communities.
And the incoming director added that she believed the number of dues-paying members would likely also decline, although said that exact details on this would not be known for several months after the renewal period which takes place during the High Holiday season.
Ginsberg also talked of another primary challenge which she said was the loss of “community spirit” amongst youth which she said has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“Youth are at home the whole time, interacting through Zoom, and it is difficult to give them a  community experience.
“But communities are so important when they’re part of our societal resilience, and so we need to teach the next generation to be part of communities which provide support and help us deal with challenges and problems together.”
Ginsberg said that the fact that the Masorti Movement had appointed a woman as its professional head was a  political and social statement, which demonstrates the denomination’s stance that “the status of women is equal to that of men, both when praying and how we act and operate.”
“We’re not just talking about equality, we’re doing it too. It’s a way of life. When so often there is talk about separation of men and women in the public domain, and exclusion of women, this demonstrates how in the Masorti Movement we both pray together and we run the organization together, men and women equally.”


Tags Masorti Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Barry Davis Local disciples honor Carlebach on his 26th yahrzeit By BARRY DAVIS
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Walter Bingham Shannon Nuezen: From missionary to observant Jew By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by