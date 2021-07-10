New National Library of Israel auditorium to be built in Jerusalem

The David Geffen Auditorium will host concerts, conferences, lectures, film screenings, performances and more.

It will be located on the NLI's new National Library campus being built in Jerusalem across from the Knesset, which is scheduled to open its doors next year.

The new auditorium will play a part within the NLI's current renewal, with its aim being to draw in diverse audiences from both Israel and around the world to experience Israel, Jewish and Middle Eastern cultures through educational, academic and digital initiatives.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} It will also feature optimized sightlines, lighting and audio-visual equipment. The design of the David Geffen Auditorium will include a customized ceiling that will feature mineral fiber, gypsum and wood elements, to achieve an enhanced acoustic design for musical performances, lectures, panel discussions and more.It will also feature optimized sightlines, lighting and audio-visual equipment.

"I’m proud to partner with the National Library of Israel, one of Israel’s leading cultural institutions, and to support its incredible collections and thoughtful, innovative programming," said Geffen.

"We are very grateful to David Geffen for his exceptional support and look forward to the David Geffen Auditorium in the new National Library of Israel hosting local and international audiences, and providing a stage for the wonderfully diverse expressions of cultural creativity embodied in our collections, which celebrate and reflect a broad range of cultures, traditions and languages," said NLI Director Oren Weinberg.