Nine-month-old baby dies after drowning incident

The baby was brought to the hospital about eight days ago in very serious condition, after drowning in a bathtub at his home in Acre.

"The baby arrived at the emergency room with no signs of life, and after prolonged resuscitation, was transferred to the unit in critical condition. He fought for his life for about a week, but ultimately, the doctors had to announce his death," said Pediatric Intensive Care Unity Director Dr. Yoav Hoffman.

Hoffman determined that many of the baby's internal systems were damaged in the incident.

About a week ago, a two-year-old toddler drowned in the town of Givat Zeev near Jerusalem. The toddler was brought in critical condition to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus, where he was pronounced dead. Preliminary investigation revealed that he drowned in a puddle formed on the hot tub cover installed in the residence.

