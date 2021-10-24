The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's Holocaust survivors to be supplemented NIS 20 million

Some 3,700 Holocaust survivors who receive pensions from the German government will now be eligible for the increased payments.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 24, 2021 19:04
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Illustrative photo of Israeli money
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The government has secured an extra NIS 20 million in annual payments for Holocaust survivors living in Israel following negotiations with the German Finance Ministry. The cabinet approved the agreement on Sunday.
Some 3,700 Holocaust survivors who receive pensions from the German government will be eligible for the increased payments. The negotiations were conducted by the Social Equality and Pensioners Ministry and the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors.
All those eligible for German pensions will receive an extra €100 per month, about NIS 373 according to the current exchange rate, which would be around NIS 4,470 a year.
In addition, another €500,000 will be distributed annually to Holocaust survivors suffering from dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitively degenerative disorders.
The Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors had asked the German government for additional support because of economic and mental-health hardships suffered by survivors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social equality minister Merav Cohen submits her resignation from the parliament to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin. (credit: Courtesy)Social equality minister Merav Cohen submits her resignation from the parliament to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin. (credit: Courtesy)
“The experience of lockdowns within four walls that we all experienced during the coronavirus period opened old wounds for many Holocaust survivors, who experienced lockdown and social isolation as children during the Holocaust,” Social Equality and Pensioners Minister Meirav Cohen said. “In order to assist in the mental-health treatment of those old wounds, and in light of the deteriorating economic situation of elderly Holocaust survivors as a result of the coronavirus crisis, we were able to obtain the assistance of the German government and get additional funds through the cooperation that exists between the governments, and I give my thanks and appreciation to the German government for that.”
The increased German assistance is in addition to an extra NIS 300m. the current government has added to the state budget for the welfare of Holocaust survivors, as well as an increase of NIS 1.5 billion for income support, which Holocaust survivors whose monthly income falls below certain levels will be able to claim, she said.
“We will work day and night so that the elderly in Israel, in general, and Holocaust survivors, specifically, can live in the dignity they deserve,” Cohen said.


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors germany Money
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must prove blacklisted NGOs funded terrorism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancinet Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by